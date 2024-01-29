Man charged following quad bike crash at Pampoolah

A man has been charged by Manning Great Lakes Police following an investigation into a crash involving two quad bikes at Pampoolah, south of Taree.
About 4am on Sunday, January 21, 2024 emergency services were called to Newby Road, Pampoolah, following reports of a crash between two quad bikes.
At the scene, police were told two males, aged 20 and 29, suffered head injuries when the quad bike they were riding crashed into a stationary quad bike being ridden by two boys, aged 15 and 16.
Both men were airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital, while the boys were taken to Manning Base Hospital at Taree with minor injuries.
Following extensive inquiries, a 20-year-old man was arrested on Bushland Drive, Taree, about 9.30pm on Friday, January 26.
He was taken to Taree Police Station where he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, rider without helmet ride with one passenger without helmet, and drive conveyance taken without consent of owner.
He appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court on Saturday, January 27, where he was granted strict conditional bail to appear before Taree Local Court on Tuesday, February 13.
Inquiries continue.
