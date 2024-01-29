Two charged over aggravated break and enter - Taree

Two men have been court charged following an investigation into an aggravated break and enter at Taree on Sunday, January 28.
About 9.40am Sunday two men allegedly forced entry into a unit on Chatham Avenue, Taree.
Police were told the men allegedly assaulted the occupant of the unit, a 17-year-old boy, before fleeing on a scooter.
Officers attached to Manning/Great Lakes Police District commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following inquiries, about 10am Monday, January 29, police attended two properties in Taree where they arrested two men, aged 19 and 20.
Both men were taken to Taree Police Station where they were charged with aggravated break and enter with intent - inflict actual bodily harm.
The younger man was also charged with possess prohibited drug and breach of bail.
Both were refused bail to appear before Taree Local Court on January 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.