Taree United takes a stranglehold on Manning T1 cricket minor premiership

The Dolphins won the toss and batted against United. Jackson Witts and Tyler Abbott struck early for United to have Great Lakes 3/42. Opener Dean Bensch made 18 before he was bowled by Tom Burley while Brandon Townnsed top scored with 21 as the Dolphins made 111 from 38 overs. Extras was their biggest contributor with 30. Tyler Abbott had trouble with his accuracy, bowling 13 wides. His brother, Tash, claimed 2/29 but also bowled 9 wides.