Taree United takes a stranglehold on Manning T1 cricket minor premiership

TAREE United has taken a stranglehold on the Manning T1 cricket minor premiership.
This follows United's win over Great Lakes at Tuncurry and Wingham's loss to Gloucester at Gloucester.
With four matches remaining before the start of the semi-finals, United has cleared out to 54 points from Wingham 39, Great Lakes 21 and Gloucester 18.
The Dolphins won the toss and batted against United. Jackson Witts and Tyler Abbott struck early for United to have Great Lakes 3/42. Opener Dean Bensch made 18 before he was bowled by Tom Burley while Brandon Townnsed top scored with 21 as the Dolphins made 111 from 38 overs. Extras was their biggest contributor with 30. Tyler Abbott had trouble with his accuracy, bowling 13 wides. His brother, Tash, claimed 2/29 but also bowled 9 wides.
The consistent Witts finished with 2/17 and Ricky Campbell 3/16.
United lost Matt Collier (7) and Damon Minett (0) with the score on 24. However, Murray McCartney and Burley added 59 before Burley went for 29. McCartney was 34 not out as United lost four wickets in the run chase. The winning run came in the 24th over.
Riley Webster troubled the United batters and finished with 3/27 from 8 overs.
GLOUCESTER Bushmen made it successive losses for Wingham in the clash at Gloucester.
Wingham skipper Dave Rees called correctly at the toss and decided to bat. However, Gloucester made early inroads to have the visitors in trouble at 3/26. Jye Barkwill claimed all three wickets.
The innings didn't recover, despite the efforts of Hudson Bird (17), Mick Stinson (22), Ryan McDermott (18) and Anish vinju Arulmony (19).
Ben Reynolds cleaned up the tail to finish with 3/5. Barkwill 3/19, Josh Startin 2/25 and Dan Ossedryver 2/23 were the other wicket takers.
Wingham made 118 and given Gloucester's problems with the bat this season that was they would have been confident of defending the tally.
Barkwill opened the batting for Gloucester and proved to be the rock of the innings. He top scored with 29 in a fluctuating run chase. The Bushmen looked comfortable at 3/62 but then lost two quick wickets to slump to 5/75.
An unbeaten 23 to Lucas Summerville steered the side to victory, with Gloucester seven down when they made the required runs.
This gives Gloucester a chance to overhaul Great Lakes on the ladder and claim a home semi-final.
Anish vinju Arulmony finished with the impressive figures of 4/8 for Wingham.
Gloucester head to Chatham Park to play United this Saturday while Wingham host Great Lakes at Cedar Party Reserve.
The Bushmen will be on the road for the next three weeks before playing United at home in the final round.
