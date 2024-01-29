Byes added to this year's Group 3 rugby league competition

THERE will be three general byes in Group Three Rugby League this year for first and reserve grades and women's league tag.
Eight sides are expected to contest these three competitions. However, the nine-team under 18s will play those weekends. Lake Cathie will play in the 18s but not in any other competition.
No football in any grade is planned for the June long weekend.
The general byes will be on May 18/19, June 29/30 and July 27/28.
Opening round for first, reserves and league tag will be Saturday, Sunday April 27/28. The under 18s will play a full round of matches at Lake Cathie on Sunday, April 21, although Old Bar will have the bye.
Semi-finals will start on August 31/September 1 and this will culminate in the grand finals on Saturday, September 21. This will be the third year the grand final will be on a Saturday following the success of 2022 and 2023 when games were played at Old Bar and Port Macquarie. The gate for last year's grand finals was nearly $20,000, comfortably the biggest for a Group Three grand final held at Port.
The season launch will be at Club Old Bar on Saturday, April 6 while the Indigenous All Stars/Group Three All Stars games will be at Wauchope on April 13 or 14. Last year's matches were at Wingham.
