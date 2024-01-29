Manning River Times
Police

Police concerned with driver behaviour over Australia Day long weekend

By Staff Reporters
January 30 2024 - 6:00am
Police are urging the community to think of others on the road after a significant number of dangerous driving incidents across the state during the Australia Day long weekend and summer holiday period.

