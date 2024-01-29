Toddler killed in tragic accident at Old Bar

A toddler was killed in a tragic accident at Old Bar on Sunday afternoon, January 28.
Manning-Great Lakes Police District were told a two-year-old boy was at sports oval on Albatross way, Old Bar, about 2pm when a piece of equipment fell onto him.
The child's father called for help with people nearby coming to assist with CPR; however, the child died a short time later.
A report is now being prepared for the NSW Coroner.
