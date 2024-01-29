Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Toddler killed in tragic accident at Old Bar

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 29 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toddler killed in tragic accident at Old Bar
Toddler killed in tragic accident at Old Bar

A toddler was killed in a tragic accident at Old Bar on Sunday afternoon, January 28.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.