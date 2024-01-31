People living with cancer need your blood

This February, in support of World Cancer Day (February 4), Lifeblood is calling on Taree locals to support cancer patients by donating blood or plasma.
Taree donor centre needs 400 people to donate blood and plasma this month.
To raise awareness of how donated blood and plasma can help people living with cancer, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has teamed up with Cancer Council to help boost donations.
People living with cancer are the biggest users of donated blood in Australia, and more are reliant on blood than ever before.
Currently, more than 10,000 blood donations are needed every week to support people living with cancer and with diagnoses predicted to increase by 72 per cent by 2040, cancer patients will need even more donors to support them over the next decade.
Cancer Council CEO Professor Tanya Buchanan said as cancer diagnosis increases dramatically over the coming years, so too will the need for life-saving blood products.
"Almost 1 in 2 Australians will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85 and the number of Australians living with or beyond cancer in 2040 is expected to reach 1.9 million people, up from 1 million people in 2018," Professor Buchanan said.
Lifeblood's executive director of donor experience, Cath Stone said 34 per cent of blood products are used by cancer patients.
"There is a common misconception that most blood is used in trauma and emergency situations, but a third of blood and blood products are used by cancer patients, making them Australia's largest users of donated blood.
People living with cancer often need many transfusions of blood, plasma, or plasma medicines during their treatment.
On average, one acute leukaemia patient in treatment needs nine units of red cells every month, or 36 units of platelets each month, with four donors needed to make up each bag of platelets. They could need one or both products for the duration of their diagnosis, which can last anywhere from eight months to years.
To help raise awareness of how donated blood and plasma can help people living with cancer, Melbourne-based designer and blood donor Beci Orpin has created a limited-edition bandage, featuring a sunny daffodil print, which will be rolled onto the arms of donors at Lifeblood donor centres throughout February.
"Most of us know someone who has, or has had, cancer. We're asking you to roll up your sleeve this month to support all those Australians being treated for cancer right now," Ms Stone said.
To book a donation, call 13 14 95 or book online at lifeblood.com.au or on the DonateBlood app.
If you need to talk about cancer, call Cancer Council on 13 11 20
