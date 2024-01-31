Manning River Times
People living with cancer need your blood

By Staff Reporters
January 31 2024 - 12:00pm
This February, in support of World Cancer Day (February 4), Lifeblood is calling on Taree locals to support cancer patients by donating blood or plasma.

