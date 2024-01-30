Old Bar ambulance station is operational

The newly constructed ambulance station at Old Bar became operational on December 21, 2023 but the official opening is yet to be arranged. Motorists should be mindful of the site when passing so as not to impede ambulance operations.
The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch annual general meeting is on Thursday, February 15 at 6.45pm at the Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Old Bar.
Election of office bearers will take place and a regular monthly meeting will also be held. It is important for members to attend and show support for the executive.
Welcome back to Craft at Old Bar. We commence the year next Wednesday, February 7, by making a variety of cards to build up our card supply using our Sizzix machine, die cuts and stamps. Bring cardstock, papers and any embellishments you would like to use.
The workshop is not compulsory. Feel free to bring along a craft you are currently working on or just come for the friendship.
Further information is available from 0415 785 608 or 0438 655 005. Looking forward to seeing you all there at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Hall Street, Old Bar. Meeting time 11am to 2pm. Please bring your own lunch, tea and coffee provided.
