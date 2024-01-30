Manning River Times
Old Bar ambulance station is operational

By Ian Dimmock
January 31 2024 - 10:00am
Old Bar Ambulance Station is operational. Scott Calvin picture.
The newly constructed ambulance station at Old Bar became operational on December 21, 2023 but the official opening is yet to be arranged. Motorists should be mindful of the site when passing so as not to impede ambulance operations.

