Woman dies following crash on M1 at Wang Wauk south of Nabiac

A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash at Wang Wauk, about nine kilometres south of Nabiac.
Emergency services were called to the M1 at Wang Wauk at about 2:15am on Saturday, January 27, after reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Police were told the vehicle left the road and hit several trees.
The driver, a 59-year-old woman and her 81-year-old female passenger were trapped for a short time.
The passenger couldn't be revived and died at the scene.
The driver was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital with internal injuries.
Officers attached to Manning/Great Lakes Police District and Crash Investigation Unit have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Manning/Great Lakes Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
