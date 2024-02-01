Telecommunications on agenda at Lansdowne community meeting

A community meeting will be held on Thursday, February 8 at 6.30pm in the Lansdowne Community Hall.
This meeting is being held to discuss the many problems that people in our community are having and have been experiencing for some time with Telstra. It is not just Lansdowne but also Upper Lansdowne, Coopernook, Harrington and other communities.
At this meeting will be Josh Fulwood who is the Telstra manager for the North Coast and Janine Friedrich who is our council community recovery officer.
Residents will be sending a list of concerns to Josh prior to the meeting so he will know in advance our concerns and have answers about what Telstra is doing about fixing them. If you are having problems, please come along to the meeting.
The next Lansdowne Fishing Club outing is on this weekend, February 2, 3 and 4 with the weigh-in from 2pm on the Sunday. Target species for the outing are perch (saltwater only) and bream.
There will be no meeting after the weigh-in this week. Instead a meeting will be on February 11 after the meat raffles at 2pm.
Those members or past members who have not renewed their memberships, they are now overdue and can be paid to a fishing club member at their raffles every Saturday night. Seniors are $10 and juniors $5.
The Lansdowne Public School is accepting enrolments for 2024 from kindy up to 6th class. If you have children you are intending to enrol you can contact the school on 6556 7147.
Upper Lansdowne Public School is accepting enrolments for 2024. The school provides a caring, supportive, learning environment where friendships are valued, and learning is personalised to cater for their students' differentiated learning needs.
Contact them on 6556 9163 to make an appointment to view their beautiful, little school.
A community meeting has been organised to discuss the development application for a proposed subdivision at 53 Macquarie Street, Coopernook. The meeting will be on Thursday, February 22 at 6pm at the Coopernook Hall.
Representatives from MidCoast Council and Coopernook Projects (developer) will be in attendance. Community members are invited to discuss with the developer and council of any questions they may have.
If you do have questions, please send them through so they can be forward on to the council and developer so they can get information organised prior to the meeting.
The Upper Lansdowne Hall hosts UK artists Dan Walsh at the hall this evening, Friday, February at 2 at 7pm.
Dan played at the hall back in 2018 and those of us who were there are not going to miss this concert.
