Kym Stanley named top citizen at Harrington Australia Day awards

Kym has developed an intense interest in the history of Harrington and surrounding areas, and it has involved her in the creation of the Harrington Heritage Riverwalk in 2020, the naming of the Alexander Newton and Dhunggaarr Reserves, the historical exhibitions on John Gollan Day 2022 and 2023, which were highly successful, and showcased Kym's research and design in the content and organization of the exhibits. Recently Kym was instrumental in the association's purchase of a copy of the prizewinning 1938 film "Coast Town" to show and share these moments in Harrington's history.