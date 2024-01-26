Kym Stanley named top citizen at Harrington Australia Day awards

The communities of Harrington, Coopernook and Crowdy Head celebrated their heroes on Australia Day 2024.
The Harrington and Surrounds Business and Community Association, works in partnership, with the Lions Club of Harrington to deliver the Harrington and Surrounds Citizen of the Year Awards. Kym Stanley was named Citizen of the Year.
Among the guest speakers was Leslie Williams, Port Macquarie MP and shadow minister for Aboriginal Affairs who spoke about the history of Australia Day and acknowledged the traditional owners of the land, their custodianship and their strong connection to the land and water.
These awards recognise local citizens and community groups who have made an outstanding contribution to their community.
"It's hoped that these award recipients will inspire us all to get involved in our communities and to contribute to our neighborhoods," Janeen Clifton said. Janeen represented Harrington Evening View Club as one of the community selection panel.
To be eligible for an award the nominees must be active within the Harrington, Crowdy Head or Coopernook communities.
A pleasing number of nominations were received in most categories.
The nominations were assessed by an independent panel, drawn from members of the Harrington CWA, Memorial Hall Committee, The Men's Shed and Harrington Evening VIEW Club. The Lions club and the community association were not represented on the assessment panel as members of both organisations were nominated for awards.
Junior sports person of the Year, 12 years and under was Jessie Potter.
Jessie has participated in many and varied sports throughout 2023 with great results and enthusiasm. At Harrington Public School she was the 11-year swimming, athletics, and cross country champion going on to represent her school at zone carnivals.
Jessie is the Harrington Waters Golf Club junior club champion, competing in the club's competitions and in the girl's scholarship program.
As a member of Little Athletics Harrington, she has represented the club at the Hunter and North Coast carnivals. She has also gained a silver medal when representing Taree in the PCYC artistic gymnastics competition.
Jessie runs in the five kilometre Harrington parkrun and in the Hunter region running event she has placed in the top three.
Together with her sister they have raised funds for their school, The Royal Flying Doctor Service and The Breast Cancer Foundation.
Inspiring and encouraging others to participate in Sport-The Harrington Junior Sports person of the Year- Jessie Potter.
Youth Sports Person of the year, 12-18 years.
Four nominations were received for this award - Lily Wells, Mikayla Potter, Bronte Eady and Dakota Leach.
After much discussion it was decided to have joint winners. Bronte Eady and Dakota Leach are the youth sports persons of the year.
Bronte Eady was chosen for her many awards and excellence in sport - netball, rowing, water polo and her surf lifesaving skills and achievements over the past years but also for her ongoing commitment to Crowdy Head Surf Lifesaving Club.
Bronte has won the club's female competitor award for her age group every year from under sixes to under 13s and has had a nomination for Junior Surf Life Saver of the year. She actively patrols the beach, assisting with Nipper training and setting a great example with her level of skill, commitment, and her positive outlook. Congratulations Bronte.
Dakota Leach has shown her dedication and commitment to sport with seven years in Harrington Little Athletics and to Crowdy Head Surf Life Saving Club. Dakota has represented herself and her clubs at both zone and regional championships.
Dakota is also a representative in the sports of soccer, swimming, and athletics where she encourages and coaches her teammates. Dakota also holds a blue belt in karate and a yellow level 2 in Muay Thai.
Her community spirit is shown in her fund-raising efforts, delivering the Tell Everybody and collecting for the John Gollan Fireworks.
Sports Person of the Year is Lee Benson.
Lee is a much admired, active and inspirational member of the Harrington Women's Bowling Club. Lee has participated in district, regional, state and national events showing professionalism, leadership, encouragement and support to all her fellow members.
Lee represented NSW at the National Lawn Bowls Championships held in Perth in October 2023, where she was part of the silver medal winning senior team. A very accomplished bowler and a quiet humble achiever Lee is a wonderful ambassador for Harrington and her club.
Group of the Year is Harrington Waters Golf Club Volunteers.
Harrington Waters Golf Club is member owned and operated with the management committee administered by volunteers. These volunteers have an amazing list of activities to assist in looking after the golf club, its course, and the club, mowing, gardening, building, renovating the bunkers, building bridges and maintaining the club house to a very high standard.
The club was a recent finalist in the Golf NSW 2023 Country Club of the Year Awards.
This group of volunteers proudly hosts the fabulously successful Australian over 80s Championships showing great care, helpfulness and appreciation to all the entrants.
They are very community-minded group of people and certainly give back to the community in many ways.
Volunteer of the Year finalists are Tracey Alsford and Tammy Tunstall and the winners are Pam and Graeme Jarman.
Together Pam and Graeme are a very formidable, enthusiastic, determined, hard-working and amazing couple within the community.
From 2021 to 2023 they proposed, researched and organised the restoration of the Pilot Hill Cemetery. Graeme was the president of Harrington Lions when this was proposed, and Pam was a member of Manning Wallamba Family History Society as their research officer.
Under their guidance and the efforts of the Harrington Lions the fenced off area of the cemetery has been extended to accommodate the extra graves needed, based on Pam's research. She identified a third burial site and with the assistance of the Harrington Men's Shed and others an additional grave marker was added.
Graeme is also an office holder in the local RSL sub-branch and treasurer of the Manning Valley National Servicemen's Association Sub Branch.
Pam is an outstanding supporter of the arts and a volunteer with the Pelican Piecers sewing quilting group. She also volunteers with the RSL sub-branch and National Servicemen's Association.
They both bring a high level of professionalism, dedication and determination to the preservation of our local history and they are an inspiration in all their volunteer endeavors.
Youth of the Year-12-18 years was awarded to joint winners, Lilyana Wade and Lily Wells, two young ladies who are an inspiration to the youth of Harrington and to the community.
Lilyana is a consistent and wonderful role model to her fellow students and to the community. She is always helping those around her and showing a high level of maturity in her initiative and role at Harrington Public School as a student leader. Lilyana has worked hard to achieve outstanding academic results in 2023.
Lily is also a dedicated, diligent school leader and sets a wonderful example to her fellow students as school captain at Harrington Public School in 2023. She has shown kindness and compassion to her fellow students, and she has enthusiastically participated in all sports carnivals achieving first place in the 100 metre heat at Hunter Regional Athletics.
Four nominations for the Harrington and Surrounds Citizen of the Year 2023 were received - Diane Gibson, Megan Saunders, Scott Saunders and Kym Stanley.
Diane Rowe has been nominated for her dedication and diligence as manager and coordinator of the Harrington Playgroup. This involves great professionalism and economic management skills as well as her caring dedication to the children. The playgroup has continued to grow and expand and provides a stimulating, fun, learning environment for the children and social interaction for the parents and carers. Diane also coordinates and works with many other organisations in Harrington to provide equipment, maintenance and activities for the children and parents to enjoy. Diane is also a dedicated Lions member.
Megan Saunders has an extensive and deep caring involvement with the students at Harrington Public School and within the community. She is involved in Little Athletics., the school P and C, the tennis club, the fishing club, Harrington Playgroup and the Manning Valley Anglical College P and F group. Megan volunteers her time to many community and school events and assists at the Anglican Church Op Shop. Her selfless, kind, and empathetic nature has endeared her to many in our community
Scott Saunders is an integral part of the Harrington Public School community, encouraging and inspiring the students. Scott has become a very caring role model whilst assisting the students to achieve their best. He also works with Megan in their various volunteer roles and within the community.
Kym Stanley is the winner of the 2023 Harrington and Surrounds Citizen of the Year.
Kym has given outstanding service to the community since November 2016 when she became the volunteer editor of the Tell Everybody Magazine. Kym liaises with the advertisers, volunteer groups and the wider community supporting small business, not-for-profit organisations and then finally oversees the distribution of this informative, educational, interesting, magazine. Kym is assisted by her husband Roger and an incredible team of volunteers who work together to make it happen so successfully. Her commitment to a high standard of professionalism, dedication and creative ideas are recognised in the thoughtful inclusiveness and leadership with a team approach.
Kym has developed an intense interest in the history of Harrington and surrounding areas, and it has involved her in the creation of the Harrington Heritage Riverwalk in 2020, the naming of the Alexander Newton and Dhunggaarr Reserves, the historical exhibitions on John Gollan Day 2022 and 2023, which were highly successful, and showcased Kym's research and design in the content and organization of the exhibits. Recently Kym was instrumental in the association's purchase of a copy of the prizewinning 1938 film "Coast Town" to show and share these moments in Harrington's history.
Kym was also a volunteer director of the Harrington parkrun with participants of all ages now taking part.
Kym is the elected chair of the organising committee for the Harrington Festival and Fireworks which has now become a week of fantastic, varied events encompassing the whole community and local businesses and clubs.
Her dedication as a volunteer to Harrington and her efforts as president of The Harrington and Surrounds Business and Community Association is inspirational.
