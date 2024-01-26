Hallidays Point honours a local hero

As a new member of the Hallidays Point community, Lorraine Ryan was keen to reach out and make connections with her neighbours.
In the process Lorraine has managed to change lives, inspire her community and foster the importance of wellbeing and good mental health,
She also established the now 130-member friendship group, Birds of a Feather, has opened her home hosting cancer fundraiser, the Biggest Morning Tea, and supported the Great Lakes Womens Shelter.
She has been described as both inspiring and influential.
Lorraine was named the Hallidays Point Local Citizen of the Year on Australia Day 2024.
A mum, grandmother and great-grandmother, and married to her childhood sweetheart, Joey for more than half a century, Lorraine is a proud Australian who can trace her roots back to the First Fleet.
"I am overwhelmed," she said.
When requests for MidCoast councillors to attend Australia Day functions across the Mid-Coast, Paul Sandilands was quick to put up his hand for the Hallidays Point event.
Cr Sandilands has lived in the area for close to three decades; his children were educated at the local public school and were nippers with the local surf club.
"What is Australia Day?" he said.
"What does it mean to you?
"Is it more than just a public holiday?
"To be an Australian is special, it's precious, it means a lot and means different things to different people.
"To some a day of joy and pride, to others a day of sadness and loss.
"We share this country with the original Australians that have been here for over 60,000 years and I extend our thanks to them for letting us share this country."
Australia Day ambassador, Lindsay Gething said she was honoured to talk about what Australia Day meant to her.
"First of all it means how fortunate I am to live in this country and to live in this district," Dr Gething said.
Born in England, Dr Gething said she didn't take Australia or her community for granted.
While researching for her book, Early days in Black Head and Hallidays Point: Stories of residents and visitors, Dr Gething said the dedication, hard work and the community spirit of the people before us produce what we have today.
"The things we take for granted today, would not be here without the hard work of previous people," she said.
Celebrations began earlier on Friday with the traditional Lions Club of Hallidays Point barbecue breakfast, while Diamond Beach RFS brigade captain, the late Leo Fransen was recognised.
