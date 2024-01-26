Celebrating local achievers on Australia Day in Wingham

Every year on Australia Day, Wingham (and surrounds) celebrates its local achievers with the Wingham Rotary Club Australia Day Awards, at the Australia Day ceremony held in Wingham.
This year, the awards attracted 28 nominations, a much bigger number than in previous years for the four categories: Young Achiever of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Pride of Workmanship.
Wingham ,Rotary Club president, John Wooldridge presented the awards with the assistance of Wingham High School assistant principal, Mary Doust.
The full list of nominees is:
Brook Smith, Helen Scarr, Kari Nihara, Bill Beach, Andrew McNamara, Jenny Elcoate, Tony Wilson, Aaron Walker, Sue Odgers, Nancy Boyling, Dennis Jenkins, Cynthia Burke, Ron Sky, Darren Bird, Abby Costanzo, Jett Gilbert, Brian Willey, Heather McLaughlin, Tinonee Community Garden, Burrell Creek Rural Fire Brigade, Wingham Museum maintenance team, Manning Valley Landscapes, Conlan and Jess Sheather, and Wingham and Valley Vets.
Aaron is a dedicated, active, and valued member of the Burrell Creek Rural Fire Brigade.
While still a school student, Aaron attended brigade meetings with his dad, making it a natural progression for him to join the brigade as a junior member.
As an active firefighter, Aaron took part in fighting the catastrophic 2019/2020 Black Summer bushfires.
Now 22, Aaron is the deputy captain, training officer and permit officer of the Burrell Creek brigade.
His qualifications include basic firefighting, village firefighting, crew leader, enterprise skill trainer, advanced fire fighting and he is competent in all technology required in modern firefighting equipment.
Jett Gilbert plays in Group 3 Rugby League with the Wingham Tigers.
At 16 years of age, Jett emerged as a standout forward, securing a place in the North Coast Bulldogs under 18s team, where he was named North Coast Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s) best forward for 2023.
Last year he was also awarded under 18s player of the year in Group 3 Rugby League competition.
In addition, Jett also volunteers his time to support the Valley Industries all abilities touch football program, where he inspires people with disabilities to play the game.
Whilst Jett demonstrates remarkable potential as a rising star in rugby league, he has successfully balanced his training schedule and a full time job as an apprentice plumber.
Since arriving in Wingham in 2010, Bill and his wife Christine lost no time in becoming a part of the Wingham community.
Bill joined the Wingham Museum and has contributed to the recording of Wingham's history in the research and writing of several books, including Bringing Prosperity to the Manning Valley, A History of the Dairy Industry int he Manning Valley, and a book about the Wingham Municipal Council housing scheme. He is currently engaged in researching material in preparation of yet another book recording the history of the Wingham abattoirs.
Bill also contributes to the Manning Valley Historical Society's quarterly journal.
He was past treasurer of the Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival and now plays a significant role in the organising of the annual event.
Bill is the instigator and organiser of the annual Wingham Busker Muster.
Other roles include president of the Wingham Probus Club, member of the Time Capsule team, the Diggers Ball committee, the Manning Valley Historical Society and director of Wingham Services Club.
Bill is currently working on having the Wingham station master's cottage returned to the community, and organises the popular jazz afternoons at Wingham Services Club.
Wingham Valley and Vets has operated in its current business set up since 2011, and operated out of the cottage on Combined Street since 1984, when the business was called Valley Vets and owned by Peter and Louise Rourke.
Over the years, with the merger with Wingham Vets, the business grew and so did the need for a larger premises.
A monumental leap of faith was embarked upon, acquiring the land for a new premises, organising an "archaeological dig", planning, and building, and now Wingham has a state of the art veterinary hospital on the site of the old Bottom Pub.
The practice boasts many specialities, including animal ophthalmology, equine reproduction, horse dentistry, and small animal ultrasound. It is the only gold accredited cat friendly veterinary hospital between Brisbane and the Hunter.
Their footprint and reputation is huge, covering Gloucester, Wauchope, Bulahdelah, Comboyne and Harrington. On one occasion a horse was brought from Coonabarabran and another on its way through from Broken Hill.
The award was accepted by co-directors Dr Michael and Dr Alissa Healy, and Dr Zac Lynch and Dr Claire Hueppauff.
"This award is for a pillar of our society, an educator, a carer, a volunteer, a leaning post, and a listener," Wingham Rotary president, John Wooldridge said.
Mary Doust is assistant principal of Wingham High School.
She is a science teacher, head teacher of wellbeing, and deputy principal, taking the reins as principal when necessary.
Mary has known and supported thousands of students in her years with the Department of Education.
In 2016 Mary and fellow teacher Jenni Boyle saw a need to ensure some students had breakfast and so the breakfast program began, with help from Coles, Rotary, Baker's Delight, the school gardens, food bank, and staff members. They make about 36,000 slices of toast a year. The breakfast program sees a positive start to the school day for many students, plus provides a communication channel between staff and students.
"Whenever I mention Mary's name to anyone, the reaction is always the same, one of admiration and praise for this lovely lady," John Wooldridge said.
"As one staff member said to me, she is an absolute asset to Wingham High and it is hard to imagine the school functioning without her."
