Biggest crowd in recent years for Australia Day in Wingham

Hiundreds of people turned up for Wingham's Australia Day celebrations making it the biggest crowd this reporter has seen in all the years of covering this local event.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Parking was hard to come by, and the line outside the Wingham High School multipurpose centre for a free Rotary sausage sanga for breakfast was long.
A surprisingly significant part of the crowd were from Taree. They said they chose to come to Wingham this year because there was no morning ceremony in Taree as it had been moved to the afternoon, and as today's temperature was predicted to get to 43 degrees, they did not want to be there later in the day.
Another contributing factor for the large crowd was, for the first time ever, all of the nominees for the Wingham Rotary Australia Day Awards were invited to intend, instead of just the winners, as has been done in past years.
Mave Richardson AM PSM, who every year organises the celebrations, did a sterling job as emcee, as is always the case.
Invited dignitaries who attended were Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie, Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson, and MidCoast councillor Kathryn Bell.
The Wingham High School captains Sharli Brown and Erik Waldron, and MidCoast Christian College leader Anya Kunzli individually delivered Australia Day addresses, each of them thoughtful and inspiring.
This year, there were 28 nominations for the 2024 Wingham Rotary Australia Day Awards. President John Wooldridge presented the awards, assisted by Wingham High School assistant principal Mary Doust, who herself came in for a special award - the inaugural Rotary Presidential Award.
Award recipients were:
Musical entertainment and the National anthem were led by George Hoad AM with Robyn Rankin, Paul Eade, and accompaniment by Cameron Waugh.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.