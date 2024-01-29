Council asking for public assistance to help develop koala strategy

If you have seen koalas in the area, spare a few minutes to share what you know and help MidCoast Council develop a koala strategy.
"We are very interested in hearing your ideas and perspectives on koala conservation," MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman said.
"Your feedback, along with koala sightings data, habitat mapping, and applied scientific knowledge will inform the development of the MidCoast Koala Strategy," he said.
Once completed, the strategy will guide a co-ordinated approach to conservation, recovery and long-term management of koala populations in the Mid-Coast area.
With koalas distributed across both private and public land, a collaborative approach between community members and government and non-government organisations is essential.
"By working together, we are able to better understand koala movements and undertake more meaningful habitat restoration and corridor creation," Mr Tuckerman said.
Participation in any potential management and conservation actions on private land under the MidCoast Koala Strategy will be entirely voluntary.
Funding will be available to help create or restore koala habitat on private land.
This restoration work may also reduce weeds and the amount of dry vegetation available to bushfires.
You don't have to be a landholder to provide feedback.
Anyone who has seen a koala in the area or has an idea to share is invited to complete the short online survey available at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/koala-strategy by February 11.
If you would prefer to talk to a council ecologist, email koalasafespaces@midcoast.nsw.gov.au.
Once the draft strategy is developed it will be placed on public exhibition for further community feedback.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.