Tinonee Topics: Classic cars visit museum

President Jenny together with six members made them most welcome when they inspected the inside of the museum, had a good look at 'The Old lock Up' jail call, the former police stables and machinery shed display. Around 11.30am they gathered under the marquee in the grounds, to listen to a brief history of Tinonee and the establishment of the museum, and plans for it to be a keeping place of Tinonee and district history, by president Jenny.