Tinonee Topics: Classic cars visit museum

Thankfully last Saturday morning wasn't too hot when 25 members along with their beautiful and unique cars paid a visit to the Tinonee Historical Society's museum.
The club members had enjoyed morning tea at the Horace Dean Memorial park overlooking the magnificent Manning River before heading back to the museum where they lined up four Morris vehicles in front of the museum, whilst the other cars lined either side of Manchester Street.
President Jenny together with six members made them most welcome when they inspected the inside of the museum, had a good look at 'The Old lock Up' jail call, the former police stables and machinery shed display. Around 11.30am they gathered under the marquee in the grounds, to listen to a brief history of Tinonee and the establishment of the museum, and plans for it to be a keeping place of Tinonee and district history, by president Jenny.
Afterwards they enjoyed their lunch and a further look around the grounds.
The line-up of cars were also admired by those who drove past the museum.
Many thanks to the club's events organiser and the members for their visit and financial support of the museum.
Fifty years ago at 5pm - Saturday, February 9, 1974 - John and I were married at St Paul's Anglican Church, Nabiac before family members and many friends.
We later had our reception at the Wallamba Agricultural Society's hall and then headed south for a honeymoon taking us to the South Coast.
A lot has happened since then with the arrival of daughter Fiona and son Andrew, and later our daughter-in-law Sharona and grandchildren Keala and Korben which has made our family unit.
St Matthew's Anglican Church, Wingham was overflowing with mourners who gathered on Thursday, February 1 at 2pm to pay their final farewell to Mrs Shirley Alice McKeough who passed away on Wednesday, February 24, aged 80 years.
Shirley's funeral was conducted by Rev Natalie Quince from St John's Taree in the absence of Rector Brian Ford.
Family members and friends delivered eulogies on the life of Shirley, who was well known in the Wingham and Taree area.
Burial took place at the Wingham Cemetery with the wake held at Wingham Golf Club.
Rest in peace Shirley, you will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved you.
Tinonee Public School students returned to school and term one on Friday, February 2, whilst the new kindergarten students started on Monday, February 5.
Today the students from years 3-6 will be participating in the school's swimming carnival at Wingham Pool. I hope all enjoy the water, fun and team spirit.
On Friday, February 16 families are invited to a 'welcome barbecue lunch' commencing at 112.45pm and following lunch, the 2024 captains and SRC induction will take place in the assembly hall at 1.30pm.
