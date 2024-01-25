Expect a sweltering Australia Day with extreme heatwave warnings

Sausage snags are not the only things set to sizzle this Australia Day, Friday, January 26, with extreme heatwave conditions expected across the Mid North Coast.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has sent out a severe heatwave warning from January 25 to 27, with maximum temperatures expected in the high 30s to low 40s.
The BOM defines heatwaves as a period of three or more days in a row when both night and day temperatures are unusually high. There are three types of heatwaves based on intensity with extreme being the rarest.
"They affect the reliability of infrastructure, like power and transport, and are dangerous for anyone who does not take precautions to keep cool - even those who are healthy. People who work or exercise outdoors are particularly at risk," BOM said.
Port Macquarie is expected to reach a maximum of 37 degrees with northerly winds of 25 to 35 kph, while Crescent Head will see temperatures up to 36 degrees.
Wauchope and Taree are expected to reach a whopper 41 degrees. Forster and Kempsey are set to hit a maximum of 39 degrees.
Meanwhile, Gloucester is expected to top out at 45 degrees.
If you're planning on going to the beach, playing a couple of rounds of backyard cricket or even stepping outside, don't forget to be sun-smart.
In extreme weather conditions, BOM reminds all that:
The weekend will bring a change in temperatures with Saturday reaching 27 degrees and Sunday at 26 degrees with high chances of showers.
Saturday has a chance of thunderstorms with possible rainfall up to 5mm.
Stay safe this Australia Day.
