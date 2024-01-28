Old Bar house sells for record $3.25 million

A beach-front house at Old Bar broke real estate residential property records for the 2430 postcode recently when it sold for $3.25 million.
The dream property at 24 Lewis Street has full beach frontage and its own beach access, boasts four bedrooms, each with its own ensuite, two with walk in wardrobes, and three of them having full views of the beach and ocean.
There is a kitchen downstairs and another smaller one upstairs for entertaining, an internal lift, and a separate detached studio with its own bathroom and kitchen behind a three-car garage.
Adam Stevenson of LJ Hooker Real Estate Old Bar said the property had been with another agent for around three months prior to LJ Hooker receiving the listing. However, before LJ Hooker had even put the property live online, the property was snapped up with two buyers in negotiations within a matter of weeks before being sold to a local buyer.
"The area is attracting some really good high profile prices," Adam said.
"And it seems to be pretty consistent; over the last few years there's been some really good prices.
"Not just our agency, some other offices have been selling some really good good prices in real estate which is a good sign for the region," Adam said.
While the property is only two doors down from the Meridian Beachside Apartments, an area that has been heavily impacted by shoreline recession due to erosion in the past, Adam says there has been a lot of work done to mitigate and slow down erosion, so buyers need not be worried about purchasing beachfront properties at Old Bar.
"Surprisingly, there's been very little issue on this strip of residential homes behind Lewis Street since they installed the big geofabric sandbags wall along there," Adam said.
"There's these enormous geofabric sandbags under the dunes. And since they've been installed, there's been zero erosion impacting these properties along there," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.