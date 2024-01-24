Longview Farm wins big at national wedding awards

Longview Farm, at Caffreys Flat on the Nowendoc River, is famous in the Manning Valley for its annual October long weekend Longview Farm Party, which in the past has attracted such headline acts The Radiators, Mental as Anything, The Angels and the Black Sorrows.
Now, Longview Farm is finding fame around the nation for a different reason - as an award-winning wedding venue.
Recently, Longview achieved a top five spot at the Australian Wedding Awards in the Farm and Country Wedding Venues category. And it's not the first time - they also made the top five in the previous year.
Not only did it make the top five, but Longview secured first place as the Farm and Country Wedding Venue in the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers for two consecutive years.
"This is a significant milestone for our small, family-run local business," Leanne Paris of Longview Farm said.
"We embarked on this journey as a wedding venue a few years ago, which sadly coincided with the fires, drought and floods, and then COVID. So the last few years have been challenging.
"Despite these hurdles, my husband and I have worked tirelessly to overcome the obstacles to get where we are today as a highly regarded wedding venue," Leanne said.
Longview has undergone extensive works after the March 2021 floods, and is now set up to withstand similar natural events in the future.
"We've had so much capital works to do to offset things like La Nina," Leanne explained.
"We did concrete pathways everywhere, we got our glamping tents up off the ground onto concrete bases so that they weren't in the mud. We've put in all this drainage everywhere so that we are future-proofed now with rain, so we'll never have any problems there, which is great."
The site boasts glamping tents, a big alfresco style pavilion overlooking the river and mountain ranges, and a selection of beautiful spots to hold ceremonies along the riverbank. Longview's rotating house can be used as a bridal retreat prior to festivities, or honeymoon location afterwards.
"It's a lovely spot, it's beautiful, so it's good to be able to share it with everybody," Leanne said.
In the Farm and Country Wedding Venue category, Longview competes against country estates and wineries that have been established for many decades, so to get where they Longview is now is no mean feat.
The award presentation was held on January 10, 2024 in the casino on the Gold Coast. Leanne and her husband Luke could not make the awards, as they had people staying at the farm. Instead, Leanne's cousin and business mentor, Jessica Brisbane, accepted the award on the couple's behalf.
"This achievement is something we're genuinely proud of. It's a testament to our dedication and hard work," Leanne said.
