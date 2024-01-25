Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Southern and northern teams to meet in rugby representative clash

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 26 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MID North Coast Rugby Union has added a North/South representative fixture to this year's calendar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.