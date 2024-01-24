Tinonee Topics: St Matthews rectory turns 100 years old

Friday afternoon, January 19 at 5.30pm turned out to be perfect when the 100th anniversary of the laying of the foundation stone at St Matthew's Anglican rectory was celebrated.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It was attended by some 47 parishioners from St Matthew's Wingham, St Luke's Tinonee and several locals, all who were welcomed by incumbent minister Rev Brian Ford and his wife Kara.
The gathering took place in the back yard of the rectory which overlooks the Manning River and Bight Bridge, the perfect spot for the informal event.
Many of those present enjoyed a tour, with guide Rev Brian showing them through the rectory, which has seen a few changes since it was first erected.
A sausage and steak barbecue, together with various side dishes, was enjoyed by all before the Thanksgiving Service was conducted by Rev Brian, who also gave a run down of the history, and listed the rectors who had served in the parish. He was assisted by long time resident Noreida Fotheringham who had a close connection with the original event.
The silver trowel, which had been used on the laying of the foundation stone all those years ago by Mrs William Fotheringham (Norieda's late husband Bill's grandmother), was again used, but this time by Noreida to cut the 100th birthday cake that was enjoyed by all present.
Many photos were taken to record the event and hopefully these will survive for many years to come.
I hope everyone enjoys this year's Australia Day celebrations in their local area.
Once again many thanks to Manning Valley Historical Society for conducting Wingham's celebrations at the Wingham High School, with the free early morning breakfast supplied by the local Rotary Club and helpers.
Congratulations to all those recipients who were acknowledged with awards for their service to the community.
Further details will be released after the event.
Great to see, finally, that the long grass around the former now disused Mondrook Public School building has been finally slashed, thus preventing the danger of fire and vermin to the nearby neighbours. Not sure if it was undertaken through MidCoast Council, who I believe are the owners of the premises, or if locals took it upon themselves to do it, but it does look so much better.
Since the return after the Christmas New Year break, the men folk members have continued with refurbishments on the boating room and it is starting to look great.
It is hoped to have some new glass display cabinets and rearrangement of the various boating pictures - especially those from the well known Gollan family, whose descendants are members of our society.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.