Lansdowne church celebrates centenary

By Margaret Haddon
January 26 2024 - 10:00am
The Lansdowne Uniting Church will celebrate its centenary celebration service at the church (10 Central Lansdowne Road) on Sunday, February 25 commencing at 2pm.

