Lansdowne church celebrates centenary

The Lansdowne Uniting Church will celebrate its centenary celebration service at the church (10 Central Lansdowne Road) on Sunday, February 25 commencing at 2pm.
The service will be followed by afternoon tea. All are welcome to attend. For catering purposes, please advise of your attendance to either Elsie Everingham on 6556 7133 or Fay Warren on 6556 7240.
The Lansdowne Uniting Church building was opened on February 23, 1924, just before sunset as a church within the Lower Manning Methodist Circuit. The circuit itself had been formed some 15 years earlier and service began in the Lansdowne area in 1915.
As numbers grew, the need for a church building was recognised. Land was purchased by Mr T W Duke and his sons, Fred and Les cleared it. The timber for the new building came from beech trees felled in the Comboyne foothills and milled at Lansdowne.
Apart from two hired carpenters, the church was built by voluntary labour.
At the time of opening, there was an outstanding debt of 25 pounds, and it took a couple of years to clear the debt.
Funds were so short that there were no pews and no organ when the church was opened. Long stools were made, and an organ was borrowed.
The church was officially opened by the then minister from Taree, the Reverend V A Spence-Little.
The church remains as it was at the opening with a larger entrance foyer built on some years ago, and a hall was added to the rear of the church in 1975 for the use of the Sunday School.
The hall was extended in 2005 to accommodate new toilets when the sewerage system came to Lansdowne.
On Saturday, the Lansdowne Men's Bowling Club held its presentation for seasons 2022 and 2023.
In recognition of their longstanding and dedicated service as administrators and players, the club bestowed life membership on stalwarts, Kevin John 'Rupy' Ruprecht and Beresford Millgate. On behalf of all past and present members of the Lansdowne bowling community, the current committee thanks these two for everything they have contributed on and off the green over many decades.
Lansdowne will commence its Zone 11 2024 Open Pennant Grade 6 campaign by hosting Club West on Saturday, February 3.
As runners-up in 2023, the team is looking to go one better this year. Action on the green starts around 12.30pm so please come along to lend your support.
Further information re competitions, social and twilight barefoot bowls is available from the secretary via email lansdownemensbc@outlook.com.
The Lansdowne Rural Fire Brigade responded to a callout to Elands earlier this week to assist other RFS crews to contain a structure fire (shed). Unfortunately, the structure could not be saved or the contents inside.
A long night was had by all, followed by a 90-minute drive back home to refuel, and top up with water.
They arrived home at around 5am to watch the sun come up. Thanks Luke for rolling up.
Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club has organised a day of family fun activities to celebrate Australia Day including food stalls, eating competitions, bowls, face painting, and so much more.
The fun starts at 10am.
Anyone up for a community cricket match on Australia Day is invited to the Coopernook oval. The oval has been mowed in preparation.
It is going to be a warm day, so dress in your whites to keep cool, slap on some sunscreen, bring an esky, pick up your ice from the servo and head down for a hit.
Starting at 3pm (hopefully a tad cooler by then).
The Harrington and Surrounds Business and Community Association and the Harrington Lions Club invites you to celebrate Australia Day on Friday, January 26 from 8am at the Harrington Function Centre, opposite the library.
The presentation of awards will commence at 9am. A barbecue, billy tea and damper will be provided free of charge.
On Sunday, January 28 the first Lansdowne Open Music Day for 2024 will be held in the Lansdowne Community Hall.
The team will be back to perform their usual uplifting music for everyone. As usual walk-up artist are welcome.
The barbecue will be producing tasty steak and sausages sandwiches and the ladies in the kitchen will have those delicious cakes and tea, coffee and cold drinks. It is only a gold coin to enter. Phone Jenni on 0431 347 772 for further information.
