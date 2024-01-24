Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News
Free
Police

Heartless thieves steal precious World War I and II medals

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
January 24 2024 - 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heartless thieves steal precious World War I and II medals
Heartless thieves steal precious World War I and II medals

Heartless thieves have stolen a number of irreplaceable World I and II medals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.