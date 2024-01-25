Tully Kippax aiming to again shine in the surf at country championships

BLACK Head Surf Club's Tully Kippax starts her campaign for country and state honours this weekend in the NSW Country Championships held at Warilla-Barrack Point on the south coast.
The 11-year-old is hoping to repeat her stellar efforts from last year, when she dominated the board events in her age division.
Tully served notice that she'll be among the front runners - or paddlers at least - with a gold medal performance at the recent Manly Nipper Nats carnival.
Tully produced a fine effort in difficult conditions to win the 11 years girls board race. Tully is the first Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for 2024, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
Tully said she was 'a little bit confident' about her chances at Manly.
"But not too confident,'' she quickly added.
However, she led all the way and was a couple of waves clear of her nearest rival at the finish.
"The surf was pretty big and there were a lot of jelly fish in the water,'' she added.
Tully later teamed with Hayley Duncan and Delilah Marshall to finish with the bronze medal for the under 11 board race. They should also be in contention for a medal this weekend at the Country titles.
Tully and the rest of the Black Head squad members headed south on Wednesday, with the championship to start today.
She's hoping to repeat last year's efforts, where she won the board, was second in the all age board relay and the under 10 board relay while she was also third in the surf race. The 2022/23 event was held at Forster's One Mile beach.
Tully backed this up at state with second placings in the board and the board relay. The state is as far as she can go at the moment due to age restrictions at the the Australian championships.
"That starts at under 13s,'' she said.
Preparations for this season started midway through last year. Tully has a hectic schedule, with swimming on Monday, Tuesday and Friday mornings coupled with board training on Wednesday and Thursday. On Saturdays there's iron (person) sessions, which entails board and swimming. Tully competes at a carnival once a month, usually in Newcastle or Sydney.
Tully joined Black Head about four years ago, following her older sister, Bronte, who will also be a leading candidate for a medal this weekend in under 14 surf events. The sisters are in the surf 12 months a year, either with the surf club or board riding.
However, in winter Tully finds time to play hockey with Taree West in the Manning junior competition.
