Selectors name Group 3 rugby league side to meet Group two in representative clash

Just two players from last season's premiership winning Old Bar side have been named - wingers Emmanuel Solie and Simon Wise. Wise was among Old Bar's best in the 22-10 triumph over Port Macquarie - Old Bar's first title since 1999. Centre Trae Clark is Taree City's sole representative. Captain-coach Mitch Colllins, props Shannon Martin and Jackson Mullen and utility forward Kyran Bubb are from Wingham.