Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Selectors name Group 3 rugby league side to meet Group two in representative clash

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 24 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingham's Mitch Collins will captain-coach the Group Three side in the clash against Group Two.
Wingham's Mitch Collins will captain-coach the Group Three side in the clash against Group Two.

SELECTORS have announced a 17 strong Group Three Rugby League squad to meet Group Two at Port Macquarie on Saturday, February 17 at Port Macquarie.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.