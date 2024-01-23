Selectors name Group 3 rugby league side to meet Group two in representative clash

SELECTORS have announced a 17 strong Group Three Rugby League squad to meet Group Two at Port Macquarie on Saturday, February 17 at Port Macquarie.
Just two players from last season's premiership winning Old Bar side have been named - wingers Emmanuel Solie and Simon Wise. Wise was among Old Bar's best in the 22-10 triumph over Port Macquarie - Old Bar's first title since 1999. Centre Trae Clark is Taree City's sole representative. Captain-coach Mitch Colllins, props Shannon Martin and Jackson Mullen and utility forward Kyran Bubb are from Wingham.
The game will be the main selection trial for the Mid North Coast Bulldogs squad to play in the Country Championships. Former representative prop Adam McMurray from Kempsey will coach North Coast.
The Group Three squad is: Cody Robbins, Emmanuel Solie, Simon Wise, Trae Clark, Mitchell Wilbow, Shane Davis-Caldwell, Ethan Thompson, Koby Smith, Shannon Martin, Mitchell Smith, Mitch Collins (cc), Richie Roberts, Jackson Mullen, Joel Anttilla, Kyran Bubb, Jesse Douglas, Tirell Dungay, Sam Watts.
Mid North Coast's Laurie Daley Shield (under 18) and Andrew Johns Shield (under 16) will also be playing at Port on February 17.
