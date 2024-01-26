Taree's 2024 Australia Day Awards winners

Communities across the Mid Coast celebrated their champions as part of the Australia Day tradition.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Taree's ceremony and celebrations were this year held in the evening, centred on the RiverStage in Queen Elizabeth Park and hosted by Taree Rotary, Lions and Quota clubs.
There were two award winners in this category as each group is considered to provide very different contributions to the community.
Winner: Club Taree Community Team
The Club Taree Community Team is made up of employees from Club Taree who contribute their time outside work hours, on a voluntary basis, to give back to their community. Over the last 10 years the team has raised more than $850,000 for the community and contributed more than 9000 hours of volunteer time.
Circartus
Circartus were nominated for their work in the local community to foster a sense of belonging and resilience through physical activity for people of all ages and abilities through circus and creative arts activities.
Winner: Matt Zarb
Six years ago Matt put out a message on social media asking of anyone would like to come kick a soccer ball with his young son Marli. This was the beginning of the Rainbow Warriors, a soccer club catering for young people with a range of abilities.
Winner: Colleen Weller
Colleen is a quiet achiever who works tirelessly for many charities and causes, including Days for Girls, Taree Women's Refuge, a men's shelter and Kempsey Op Shop.
Hundreds were recognised in the Australia Day Honours list. This included six from the Mid North Coast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.