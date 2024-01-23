Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

A night spent asking Roger Rogerson a few 'curly questions'

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 23 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GETTING offside with disgraced former detective and convicted murderer Roger Rogerson wasn't on this reporter's list of things to do when we wandered into Taree's Manning Hotel in circa 2009.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.