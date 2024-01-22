Taree athletes strike gold at country to qualify for Australian championships

THREE Taree athletes competed in the NSW Country Championships in Wollongong, coming home with 11 medals and three national qualifying times between them.
Jeremy Ussher, 17, won four gold medals and one silver, taking out the men's U20 para 100m, 200m, 800m and shot put - with a silver in the long jump. Jeremy's times in the 100m and 200m events were qualifying times for the Australian championships in Adelaide in April.
Ivy Hoadley, 13, won one gold and four silver medals. She took out the women's U15 javelin, throwing a 500g weight javelin for only the second time in competition. Ivy was second in the women's U15 90m hurdles, 200m hurdles, triple jump and discus events. This was the first time Ivy had run the 90m hurdle event and she achieved a national qualifying time.
Laine Wyllie, 17, won a silver in the women's U20 javelin and was fifth in the women's U20 discus. This was Laine's first time competing in a senior level athletics event and her first competition throwing a 600g weight javelin.
Two Old Bar athletes competed for the Macquarie Hunter club. Lachlan Murray won the men's U20 hammer throw and was second in the men's U20 discus, and Georgia Murray was second in the U14 women's shot put.
They are connected to Old Bar Little Athletics but this was a senior athletics competition so only registered senior clubs could participate.
Taree Athletics Club is both a senior club and a Little Athletics club.
Meanwhile, Taree will have 69 athletes competing in 235 events at the Regional Little Athletics Championships in Tamworth on February 3/4.
