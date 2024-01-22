Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taree athletes strike gold at country to qualify for Australian championships

By Staff Reporters
January 23 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THREE Taree athletes competed in the NSW Country Championships in Wollongong, coming home with 11 medals and three national qualifying times between them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.