Rookies rule in Girls Only Triathlon raced in sweltering conditions

TWO first timers claimed two of the top three places in Forster Tri Club's Girls Only Tri contested in sweltering conditions at Forster Keys.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The winner, Nicole Wilding from Coopernook, hasn't competed in a triathlon since the corresponding event at Forster last January. Second placed Sarah Collison from Tamworth and third place getter Emma Tucker from Krambach were both in their first triathlons.
Forster Tri Club officials were disappointed with the turnout for the race. A field of 33 took part. The club had hoped for between 50 and 60.
There was little to no breeze and triathletes, many of them newcomers to the sport, battled the 30 plus degree heat as they negotiated the 300m swim, 12km bike and 3km run.
"It was very hot, but a lot of fun,'' an excited Wilding said soon after crossing the line.
"The run was definitely the toughest part, because I was tired from the swim and the ride. The run leg was all mental, I was just trying to bring it home.''
While this was her first triathlon in 12 months, Wilding is a keen runner and bike rider. In 2021 she won the women's section of the gruelling Beach to Brother run which starts at Port Macqurie, winds its way along beaches and coastal trials before competitors tackle a 3.7km climb up North Brother Mountain.
Wilding didn't do any specific training for the triathlon.
"Just what I normally do, running, swimming and cycling, because I enjoy all three,'' she said.
However, the win has piqued her interest in triathlons.
"I'd really like to sign-on and do a triathlon series,'' she said.
"I think the Forster club does one or two a month, so that's something I'm really keen to get involved with.''
The 30-year-old isn't sure if she'll tackle another Beach to Brother. "It depends, maybe, I'll see what pans out,'' she said.
TAMWORTH Triathlon Club will soon be getting a new member.
Sarah Collison, 22, hails from Tamworth and the Girls Only Triathlon was her maiden event. She contested the race with her mum, so she was able to claim family bragging rights.
"I started training for this a few months ago,'' Collison said.
"It has been a couple of years in the works, I've had a few injuries and then I had a break for a while. I got back into training just before Christmas.''
She said competing in the girls-only race was a goal for her and her mum.
"We decided to give it a go and it was fun, although it was a little bit hot,'' she said.
Collison has a background in swimming, so completing the 300m leg in Wallis Lake held no demons.
"But I need to do a bit of work with the ride,'' she said.
"Heaps of people went past me.''
She said the last lap on the bike was tough.
"But the run... in the first half of the run my legs were struggling.''
While this was her first race, it won't be her last.
"It's addictive,'' she said.
"I think I'll be joining the local (tri) club at home.''
TWO years ago Emma Tucker set herself a goal.
She was overweight and decided she needed to change her lifestyle and get fit... or else.
So Tucker started on a fitness program. That culminated in her contesting her first triathlon at Forster last Sunday, where she finished third.
"I've lost 80 kilos in two years,'' she said.
"I was very overweight, so I underwent a massive weight transformation. It's been a two year journey but it's been worth it.''
Tucker alternates between living and working in Newington, near Sydney Olympic Park and her preferred destination, Krambach.
"I'd love to be at Krambach fulltime... I'm working on it,'' she said.
The girl's only triathlon is just the start of her journey in the sport. She also completed the Sydney marathon last year, finishing in 5 hours 44.14.
"It wasn't my best race - it was very hot,'' she said.
Tucker then set her sights on the girls only race. Here, she exceeded expectations to finish third.
"It was tougher than I thought it would be, but so much fun,'' she said.
"I'm going to have to get better in the swim, that's my weakest leg by far.''
Sunday's race was part of her preparation for the Ironman 70.3 race to be held in Port Macquarie in May. This is over the half ironman distance of a 1.9km swim, 90km bike and a 21.1km run.
"Now I've lost the weight, I'm going to be an ironman,'' she said with a smile.
And she won't be stopping at the half ironman distance.
"In 2025 I'm going to do the full ironman event (3.9km swim, 180.2 bike, 42.2km run.),'' she said.
"I'm ready to go.''
Kirby Eichner and Hayley Moody from Forster won the team event.
The race was sponsored by McDonalds Forster, Priceline Pharmacy Forster, Physio Clinic Tuncurry, Club Forster, Triathlon NSW and MidCoast Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.