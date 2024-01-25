Bulahdelah forges ahead in race for Manning T2 cricket minor premiership

BULAHDELAH has raced further clear in the race for the Manning cricket T2 minor premiership.
After 13 games Bulahdelah has amassed 75 points, with Pacific Palms holding second second place on 54.
Five games remain before the start of the semi-finals.
While Bulahdelah's spot in the playoffs is assured, there is still a race for the remaining top four berths.
Palms, the reigning premiers, lost to Old Bar Cellars last Saturday but remain in second place on 54. Old Bar Eggins (51) and Old Bar Cellars (45) round out the four.
Taree United and Old Bar Tavern are both on 42 and are the only sides likely to make a charge for the T2 finals.
As reported earlier, the top four teams will play in the T2 finals, with the next four involved in the T3 playoffs.
Taree West Sixers and Wingham, both on 27 points, are the best placed sides to complete the T3 finalists. Taree West Thunder (15) and Great Lakes (12) would need a strong finish to the season to qualify.
