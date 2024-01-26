Taree United takes a handy lead in race for T1 cricket minor premiership

TAREE United has taken a stranglehold on the Manning T1 cricket minor premiership more than a month out from the start of the semi-finals.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The defending premiers are on 48 points, nine clear of their nearest rivals, Wingham. They'll need to go into a deep form slump to miss hosting the major semi-final.
At the other end of the ladder Great Lakes are now well placed to claim third spot and a home minor semi. The Dolphins defeated Gloucester in a low scoring game at Gloucester last Saturday. Great Lakes scored 135, the Bushmen falling short, making 100 in reply.
United makes the trip to Tuncurry tomorrow to take on Great Lakes. They're fresh off a 10 wicket demolition of Wingham last weekend.
Wingham won the toss, batted first and 28.4 overs later they were all out for 54. Mainstays Dave Rees (7) and Ben Cole (3) fell cheaply and no other batter aimed up.
Nick Beacham with 11 and Hudson Bird, 14 were the only batters to make double figures. United all-rounder Tom Burley continued his great run with the ball to claim 4/10 while Ricky Campbell and Jackson Witts both finished with two wickets.
Burley then slammed five boundaries and a six on the way to an unbeaten 40 from 28 balls as United made the necessary runs. Matt Collier was not out on 16.
A handy all-round performance by Blake Clark helped get Great Lakes across the line. He scored a handy 22 towards the end of the innings to help bolster the tally to 135. Ryan Clark had earlier top scored with 49.
Clark then tore through the Gloucester batting to take 6/29 to spearhead the vital win.
Wingham heads to Gloucester on Saturday, with both sides keen to atone for last weekend's disappointing performances with the bat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.