Toy exhibition at the Wingham Museum

Wingham Museum has a display through the school holidays which will delight kids and invoke fond memories in adults.
There is a range of toys and games on display as well as games for the kids to play.
The workroom in the museum has been set up with old dolls, prams and bassinets. It also has old cars, trucks, and machines.
An old doll's house, a model train station and a variety of old games are also on display, along with old catalogues and magazines.
The front room of the museum has more toys on display and some drawings from the kindergarten children at Saint Joseph's School.
The kids can have some fun playing old-fashioned games such as hopscotch, marbles, pickup sticks, knuckles and paper dolls to dress.
Wingham Museum is at the corner of Bent and Farquhar Streets, Wingham, opposite Central Park.
The museum is open seven days a week, 10am to 4pm weekdays, and 11am to 3pm Saturdays and Sundays.
