Man injured in quad bike accident

A man in his 20s was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle following a quad bike accident at Taree.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
At about 4.30am Sunday, January 21, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to the quad bike accident.
The man was treated by paramedics for head and chest injuries, then transported to Taree Airport, where he was further treated and stabilised by the helicopter's critical care medical team before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
At 5.05pm on Friday, January 19 at 1705 Taree Rescue Squad was called to Kundle Kundle to assist NSW Ambulance paramedics with a patient.
With a number of Taree VRA members returning from a police operation at Elands and the unit's standby team on route, the volunteer rescue squad had a large amount of resources available to help out. A local RFS unit also assisted.
Officers from the Manning/Great Lakes Police District, with the assistance of specialist NSW Police resources, SES, VRA, RFS and NSW Ambulance were conducting a search for a missing Port Macquarie man at Ellenborough Falls at Elands, from Wednesday, January 17 to Friday, January 19. Police located a body in the water on Friday, January 19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.