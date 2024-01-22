Sixty years marriage and still in love

Most people who reach their 60th year of marriage would celebrate with friends and family at a big party, and Ron and Lesley Irwin were going to do just that.
Everything was organised. They were going to install themselves at Wingham Services Club in the bottom function area, where their loved ones could drop in at any time and help them celebrate throughout the day. Food, a cake, and entertainment were all planned.
However, two days before their 60th wedding anniversary on December 21, 2023, they both caught COVID, and you know what they say about the best-laid plans.
When asked what the secret was to such a long marriage, Ron answered, "being human and having the courage to grow old".
"We communicate much better now that we have for 60 odd years.
"I couldn't imagine life without Lesley in it, and I think she feels the same way," Ron said.
Ron and Lesley met in June 1962 at a dance. Ron took her home to her place, saying he'd be back to pick her up the next night.
"He turned up in a bloody cravat. A lovely navy jacket and a cravat. And I thought, oh, he's gay, and I wouldn't have anything to do with him (romantically)!" Lesley said.
In September 1963, the pair met again at a dance. Lesley apologised. Three weeks later they were engaged, and seven weeks later they were married at the Catholic church in Harris Park by a monsignor.
Ron and Lesley drove to South Australia in a borrowed Morris Minor. On their first night, they stopped at Goulburn in NSW. For dinner, they had a toasted cheese sandwich, which (thankfully) came with a free cup of tea.
"We were that broke," Ron said
On the second day, Ron became sick with a quinsy (an abscess in the throat) and a doctor had to be called.
On Christmas Eve they arrived in Robe, South Australia, to visit with Ron's parents.
"We stayed there for a week and then we had no money left," Ron said.
"I had to go and see my football people and borrow 20 quid to get back to Sydney."
Within a couple of days of getting back to Sydney Ron was back in uniform and off to sea.
Six weeks later, Ron was on board the HMAS Melbourne when it collided with HMAS Voyager off the coast in Jervis Bay. He and two other crew members were the first out on the water to start rescuing people after the two ships collided.
Lesley only found out about the accident when her workmates at the Arnotts factory brought in newspapers.
Life in the armed services means a lot of moving around. Within a year, the couple lived in a couple of different places, before moving to Western Australia for the first time.
"We had three postings and our son (David) was born over there," Ron said. "Our daughter (Michelle) was born in Parramatta when we came back."
"We had five removals across Australia in two years - Perth, Brisbane, Darwin, Canberra."
Lesley appears to have taken the frequent moves in her stride.
"I never had to worry about the home front, mainly because I knew Lesley was a good manager with money, and I always made sure there was enough," Ron said.
Lesley had a unique way of budgeting.
"I had six bottles under the kitchen sink and when he was paid every fortnight I'd put $10 in each one to cover the bills," Lesley said.
Ron, now a Naval Warrant Officer Retired, was in and out of the navy throughout his working life.
In between serving in the navy, the couple undertook many different ventures over the years. They had a motel, service station, plant nursery and gas agency. They also had a laundromat and dry cleaning business.
"And then we went bush and bought a pub."
In Ungiri Ron started to build war memorials, as the secretary of the RSL.
Ron and Lesley decided to retire in Lesley's home town of Wingham, and have lived there in the one home since arriving 22 years ago.
"The best thing we ever did was to come here," Ron said.
Both are have been involved with the community since retiring. Lesley with the Wingham RSL Sub-branch Auxiliary, and Ron with the Wingham RSL Sub-branch, and the Art and Soul art therapy group. Ron has also been a cricket umpire in the Manning.
Ron and Lesley have no firm plans to try again for a 60th wedding anniversary celebration at this stage, as Ron has some medical issues to be taken care of, and a military reunion coming up.
However, they do hope to have an open invitation get together, as planned originally, perhaps some time within the next six months.
