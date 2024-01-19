Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Body found in search for missing Port Macquarie man at Ellenborough Falls

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 20 2024 - 9:01am, first published 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The body of a man was found in the water at Ellenborough Falls on January 19. Picture, file
The body of a man was found in the water at Ellenborough Falls on January 19. Picture, file

Officers from the the Manning/Great Lakes Police District have located a body during the search for a missing Port Macquarie man at Ellenborough Falls.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.