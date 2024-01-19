Body found in search for missing Port Macquarie man at Ellenborough Falls

Officers from the the Manning/Great Lakes Police District have located a body during the search for a missing Port Macquarie man at Ellenborough Falls.
Police located the body in the water about 10.30am on Friday, January 19 following an extensive multi-agency search of the area.
While the body is yet to be formally identified, police say it is believed to be that of the missing 54-year-old man.
The man was last seen at a home on Kalinda Drive, Port Macquarie, about 5.15am on Tuesday, January 16.
Police were notified of the man's disappearance and started inquiries into his whereabouts.
As part of inquiries, officers from the Manning/Great Lakes Police District, with the assistance of specialist NSW Police resources, SES, VRA, RFS and NSW Ambulance conducted the search of Ellenborough Falls at Elands, about 85km south-west of Port Macquarie from Wednesday, January 17 to Friday, January 19.
A vehicle and mobile phone believed to belong to the man were found by police at the location on Thursday, January 18.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident is underway.
A report will also be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Ellenborough Falls was closed to the public while emergency services searched the area over the past three days. The general public were advised to avoid the area.
The area remains closed while the investigation continues.
Lifeline 13 11 14
Mensline 1300 789 978
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
beyondblue 1300 224 636
