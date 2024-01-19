Night work happening on Tuesday

Residents and business owners in the vicinity of Manning Street, Taree are being advised of possible delays due to planned nighttime road works.
MidCoast Council contractor, Regional Geotechnical Solutions, will be working on the section of Manning Street between Wynter and Albert Streets on Tuesday, January 23 from 8.30pm.
The contractor will be undertaking pavement investigations.
The work requires temporary closure of a single lane with traffic controllers in place directing traffic where required.
The work has been scheduled as night work to limit the impacts on pedestrians, motorists, residents and businesses in the area.
