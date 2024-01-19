Laneway surface leads to mobility scooter punctures

Taree residents Brian and Val Cox are frustrated by the state of the road fronting their house.
The couple live on Cornwall Lane, and the only way Val can leave the house is via her mobility scooter.
Brian says the scooter's tyres have suffered "three or four" punctures due to the condition of the road surface, particularly the section between Pulteney and Manning Streets.
It's not the cost of repairs that Brian and Val are worried about - the repairs are covered by Val's NDIS package. The problem is that each time the scooter needs repairing, it is out of action for a week.
Brian said he contacted MidCoast Council "quite a while ago" by phone and via the "report a problem" page on council's website. He is annoyed that he has not received a reply.
"I can't remember a call back," he said.
MidCoast Council director of infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott said said council responded to separate customer requests in June and August of 2023, however it is unclear if those were related to the Cox's complaints.
MidCoast Council is aware of the condition of that section of Cornwall Lane.
"The condition survey conducted in 2022 identified the surface and road pavement to be in poor condition." Mr Scott said.
It is in clear need of surface correction and resealing.- Rob Scott, MidCoast Council director of infrastructure and engineering services
"We have recently done work to rehabilitate sections of Pultney, Manning and York Streets in the immediate vicinity of Cornwall Lane. Unfortunately, roads with higher traffic levels, speeds and heavier vehicles, like Manning Street or York Street, are considered a relatively higher priority.
"Cornwall Lane is not the only road in this situation. The current condition data shows that around 30 per cent of the Mid Coast road network is in poor or very poor condition. It has taken time to get to this point and it will take time to correct.
"Whilst we have made some inroads into addressing local road conditions with the funding we currently have available, we haven't been able to do everything that is needed. We are revising the urban road resealing program for the next five years based on the current road condition data and likely available funding levels," Mr Scott said.
With $60 million being spent on major road works across the MidCoast in 2023-24, there are a large number of projects in planning or delivery.
"The current condition of this section of road is a practical example of what can happen if we are not able to fund the regular resealing of road surfaces," Mr Scott said.
"It is in clear need of surface correction and resealing.
"Ideally, in the future, we would like to get to the position where situations like this are avoided, however, to do this we need to be able to fund resealing of our roads more frequently," Mr Scott said.
