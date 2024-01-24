Community push needed for council to consider a lifeguard at Saltwater

MIDCoast Council would consider employing a paid lifeguard at the popular Saltwater beach during the Christmas holidays if there was a push from the community.
Deputy mayor, Cr Alan Tickle, said this.
Lifeguards patrolled Saltwater during the Christmas break for many years. However, this ceased around a decade ago following a decision by the then Greater Taree City Council, with funding understood to be the reason for the cut. Two lifeguards are working at Old Bar during the holidays, with Old Bar Surf Club patrolling on weekends.
There's no surf club at Saltwater-Wallabi Point.
The back beach at Saltwater, in particular, is a popular spot for family groups during the holidays, with the lagoon an attraction for children.
There's council signage warning about the beach's hazards near the main track leading onto the beach.
Saltwater Boardriders Club committee member and Wallabi Point resident Kirby Stanley said the back beach at Saltwater can be dangerous, especially for inexperienced swimmers or surfers.
"There are some pretty strong rips there, it can be sketchy,'' Kirby said.
"The other day a surfer helped a swimmer who got into a spot of trouble.''
Kirby said at Saltwater, like all beaches, experience in surf conditions is vital. She added that during the Christmas holidays there are scores of holiday makers in the area, many unfamiliar with surf conditions.
"It's swimmer knowledge,'' she said.
"If someone isn't comfortable in the ocean then a benign rip can be dangerous, because they panic.
"The waves can also get dumpy at Salty and I know people have sustained neck injuries on a shallow sandbank there, while submerged rocks are another problem.''
She remembers when lifeguards worked at Saltwater during the holidays.
"I don't think there's ever a bad time to have a paid lifeguard,'' she said.
Last summer Forster Surf Club member Katie Tisdell, 13, who was at Saltwater with her father, Peter, rescued three boys who were caught in a rip.
Cr Tickle said there are numerous beaches throughout the MidCoast area that aren't patrolled during the holidays or at any other time.
"Diamond Beach (at Hallidays Point), isn't patrolled. There are beaches around Pacific Palms that aren't patrolled,'' he said.
"We can't cover all the coastline. We can only let people know the beaches that have lifeguards and tell them they're the safest beaches.''
However, Cr Tickle said employing a lifeguard at Saltwater during the Christmas holidays is a "good thought" and if there is a push from the community, then it would be considered by council.
