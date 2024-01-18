Manning River Times
Problems for Mid North Coast inter-district representative cricket

By Mick McDonald
January 19 2024 - 5:00am
Jaimee-Lee Woolfe from Wingham created Manning Cricket history last season when she was selected in the First X1 to play in the inter-district competition.
MID North Coast Cricket will consider ways to revive the struggling inter-district First XI competition.

