Problems for Mid North Coast inter-district representative cricket

MID North Coast Cricket will consider ways to revive the struggling inter-district First XI competition.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Forfeits marred the competition this season. Manning couldn't get a side for the opening game against Macleay in November while Hastings was forced to forfeit the clash against Manning, scheduled for last Sunday. Manning Cricket president and MNC Cricket board member Steve Campbell said no First XI matches have been played this season with the three associations involved, Manning, Hastings and Macleay all struggling to field teams.
However, Mr Campbell said players have been more receptive to the over 35s and this will continue in its present format this year.
The First X1 was once the most prestigious senior representative competition on the Mid North Coast. However, it was scrapped when the Mid North Coast Premier League, featuring first grade teams from Manning, Hastings and Macleay, was launched in 2017/18. The premier league only lasted three years and Mid North Coast resurrected the First X1 when it went by the wayside.
Mr Campbell said MNC would have to consider if First X1 cricket is viable in its current format.
"Players in their 20s and early 30s who have young kids often don't want to play another day of cricket on a weekend,'' he said.
"That's understandable.''
He said reverting to a club championship - where the premier team from each association would playoff over one weekend, is a consideration.
"The timing could be a problem with winter sports starting,'' he said.
"All the bells and whistles would have to be worked out, but it's something we'll be putting to the clubs.''
Another idea is to play combined First X1/under 17s, where teams could field no more than five and no less than three under 17s. Mr Campbell said the juniors are usually keen to play more cricket.
He added the over 35s is proving popular. Mr Campbell said scheduling the 35s this season on the same day as the First X1 games was unfortunate and won't happen again.
"We think there's a place for representative cricket, it's just a case of deciding what works best,'' he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.