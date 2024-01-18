Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Fears recalled prune juice might contain alcohol

By Jessica Coates
January 18 2024 - 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Customers have been urged not to consume Sunraysia Prune Juice, sold at Woolworths and Coles stores.
Customers have been urged not to consume Sunraysia Prune Juice, sold at Woolworths and Coles stores.

A popular fruit juice has been recalled over fears it may contain alcohol.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.