Black Head Surf Club to target a top 10 finish at Country Championships

Coach, Marty Cowper concedes it is unlikely that Black Head Surf Club would be able to repeat last year's performances at the NSW Country Championships to be held on the South Coast next weekennd.
Black Head finished eighth last January when the three day event was held at One Mile.
"We had a team of 40 there,'' Cowper said.
"But this year the carnival will be held at Warilla Barrack Point from January 26 to 28. Because of the distance we'll only have about 22 competitors there.''
He expects Black Head will "go alright" at the Country and remains confident the club can still secure a top 10 finish.
"We'll go close to last year, but we just don't have the numbers and that's what it's all about for team events,'' Cowper said.
He said the preparation for the championship campaign that includes the Country, state and Australian titles has been sound.
"We've got a lot of carnivals in and went to Manly last weekend,'' he said.
"That was a junior carnival, for 14 years down and there were competitors there from the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and all around NSW there.''
Black Head competitors had a hit-out in their home surf earlier this month when the club conducted a Fast 5 carnival, attracting clubs from the Lower North Coast and Mid North Coast branches.
The club's under 14 female board relay team geared up for the Country championships by winning the event at the Manly Nipper Nats last weeked.
The All Australian Junior Surf Carnival is for both beach and water competitors aged under nine to 14 years.
Board relay team members, Bronte Kippax, Ella and Ash Pegrum, will defend their country and state championships this season while they'll also head to the nationals on the Sunshine Coast. Cowper said the win at Manly is a perfect preparation for the Country Championships.
Tully Kippax served notice she also would be a contender for higher honours in the major carnivals after winning the under 11 board race.
Bronte Kippax was third in the under 14 board.
There was further success for Black Head in the under 11 female board relay, where Tully Kippax, Hayley Duncan and Delilah Marshall were bronze medallists. Tilly Murray, Layla Amiri and Jayden McDonald were third in the under 10 female board relay.
"It was a pretty good carnival for us,'' Cowper said.
Cowper said there was a large number of jellyfish in the surf and that proved to be off-putting for some of the competitors.
"As soon as the young kids see jelly fish, that's it,'' he said. "They go off their game. They have to learn to overcome that because when they're there the mind games begin.''
