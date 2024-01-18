Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Perfect conditions tipped for girls only triathlon at Forster

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 18 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Deer, Kat Hayes, Cathy Van Kampen and Katie Schielzeth were all smiles after completing last year's Girls Only Tri at Forster Keys. Picture by Scott Calvin.
Amy Deer, Kat Hayes, Cathy Van Kampen and Katie Schielzeth were all smiles after completing last year's Girls Only Tri at Forster Keys. Picture by Scott Calvin.

FORSTER Tri Club hopes a field of more than 50 will contest the Girl's Only Triathlon at Forster Keys on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.