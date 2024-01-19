Blue and black marlin caught in a productive time for outside anglers

Outside angling has been very productive during the past week.
As well as the typical bottom species, three black marlin have been caught in close.
This means there are some smaller pelagic fish for them to eat while the water temperature is also right.
On the beaches and headlands it is possible to get tailor of 1.5kg on bait and lures as well as plenty of small whiting. The whiting can be caught from the wall by casting out onto the sand flats.
Beach worms are the best bait.
In the river flathead are the best species to chase, with some good fish around 60cm being caught, according to reports.
There are heaps of small bream being landed on yabbies. They are small but legal.
The larger bream can be taken at night around the rocks and wharves.
THE Oyster Cup will be the feature event on Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club's program at the Tuncurry track tomorrow.
A six race card will be conducted with officials tipping a bumper crowd will be in attendance.
Tuncurry-Forster will also race on Monday, January 29, with the Mid North Coast Country Championship qualifier on Saturday, February 24.
Manning Valley's next meeting will be on Friday, February 2.
