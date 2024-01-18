Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Two leading teams to clash in Manning T1 cricket competition

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 19 2024 - 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAREE United can go a long way to sealing the Manning T1 cricket minor premiership by beating second placed Wingham at Cedar Party Reserve tomorrow.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.