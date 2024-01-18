Two leading teams to clash in Manning T1 cricket competition

TAREE United can go a long way to sealing the Manning T1 cricket minor premiership by beating second placed Wingham at Cedar Party Reserve tomorrow.
The two time reigning premiers are currently three clear of Wingham on the ladder, six games out from the finals. A win tomorrow would give United a six point buffer. Great Lakes and Gloucester will stage their own battle for third spot.
"We'll be in the box seat for the minor premiership if we win this weekend,'' United skipper Josh Ferris said.
"But even if we lose we still have another game against Wingham, as long as we don't lose to Great Lakes and Gloucester in between.''
However, Ferris pointed out United and Wingham will finish in the top two unless there's a massive shift in form.
"Whether we're first or second doesn't matter that much, unless wet weather sets in for the finals,'' he said.
United had to work harder than expected to down Gloucester at Gloucester last weekend when the season resumed from the Christmas break.
The Bushmen produced one of their better batting performances to make 6/151. United lost seven wickets in reply, with Damon Minett (41) and stand-in skipper Tom Burley (39) providing the bulk of the runs.
"From what I was told we were cruising at 3/95 or something, then we lost a few wickets quickly,'' Ferris said.
Ferris added that Zane Hopkins played his best innings in T1 remaining not out 26 to steer the side home. Hopkins is still eligible for under 17s.
"The first couple of games in T1 this season he made 15s and 20s to get a bit of confidence,'' Ferris said.
"But the last couple of matches before Christmas Zane missed out, with a duck and another low score. So to get a few runs under pressure is encouraging for him.''
Ferris said Hopkins has batted five or six all season and that won't change heading towards the semi-finals.
Ferris returns this week as does veteran all-rounder Ricky Campbell, however, Minett and Dean Mills are both out. Twins Tyler and Tash Abbott are also back to bolster the attack which looked a bit threadbare against Gloucester.
Wingham welcomed back veteran all-rounder Mick Stinson last week when crushing Great Lakes by nine wickets.
Great Lakes managed just 50 with the Wingham opening attack of Steve Allwood and skipper Dave Rees doing the early damage, backed up by Jaimee-Lee Woolfe and Stinson.
Woolfe finished with 4/11. Allwood is the season's leading wicket taker in T1.
While the minor premiership could be on the line at Wingham, winner of the Gloucester/Great Lakes encounter could be well placed to grab third spot - and a home minor semi-final.
