Tinonee Topics: Museum opens for another year

Sorry I didn't have a column in last week for the first issue back in 2024, things with my computer weren't working out. I do hope everyone enjoyed their holiday break and are looking forward to a very happy and prosperous year ahead.
Members of the Tinonee Historical Society resumed their duties at Tinonee Museum on Tuesday, January 9.
They are looking forward to a morning visit from members of the Taree Antique and Classic Car Club, and their vehicles, on Saturday, February 3 when they have planned a visit around 11am. Organiser Ian has assured us there will be some impressive vehicles coming and locals are welcome to have a look as they line up in Manchester Street. We hope the weather will be bright and sunny.
The first monthly meeting for the year will be held in February as the museum prepares to celebrate its 21st birthday since its establishment in 2003. More details of happenings to take place to celebrate will be made available later in the year.
This Friday, January 19, St Matthew's Anglican Church rectory will be celebrating its 100th birthday.
There will be a special Thanksgiving Service commencing at 5.30pm. Hopefully the weather will be kind and it will be in the grounds. If not, it will take place in the church, and this will be followed by a "bring and share" meal and will include a centenary birthday cake.
It is hoped those families who have been associated with the church over the years will be represented and share in some wonderful memories of the church and vents.
Further details can be had by contacting Rev Brian Ford at the rectory.
Congratulations went out to our granddaughter Keala who turned 16 years old on January 14.
Keala has grown up and is doing well at school. She is now the holder of L plates and getting some driving lessons from dad, Andrew.
We hope to take a trip up to Queensland soon to extend our best wishes on her special birthday, albeit a little belated.
Hubby John's garden has proven to be a bountiful one this summer, with lots of tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, carrots and beetroot to fill the larder.
I have been busy making cucumber pickles during my break from the Museum and have made around 80 bottles of cucumber pickles, giving most of them away to friends and family, whilst others have been recipients of tomatoes and other produce.
There is nothing like home grown vegetables; they seem to have a better flavour and certainly save on the household budget.
