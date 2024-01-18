Wingham to celebrate its quiet achievers on Australia Day

While people around Australia swelter in the heat to celebrate the nation's special day, it's a different story in Wingham.
For a few years now, Wingham High School has kindly provided the use of the school's Multipurpose Centre, where Wingham's Australia Day ceremony is celebrated indoors, under the cool breeze from large overhead fans.
There is one part of Wingham's festivities that is necessarily outdoors - the free barbecue breakfast provided by the Rotary Club of Wingham. Snag a sausage sanga from 8am, and grab some damper and a drink inside.
The official ceremony kicks off at 8.30am inside the hall.
The program highlight is always the annual Wingham Australia Day Community Awards, presented by the Wingham Rotary Club - Pride of Workmanship, Sportsperson, Young Achiever, and Volunteer of the Year.
Wingham's Australia Day celebrations are organised by Manning Valley Historical Society president, Mave Richardson AM PSM.
