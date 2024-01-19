Group 3 rugby league plans to kickoff new season in April

GROUP Three Rugby League's under 18 competition will start a week earlier than the rest of the grades this year.
The addition of Lake Cathie means nine clubs will play in the 18s, one more than the other grades.
Under 18s will kickoff on Sunday, April 21 with all games at Lake Cathie. First and reserve grades and league tag will be underway from April 27/28.
There were some initial concerns that fields in the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council area wouldn't be available for early season matches, however Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said this has been resolved.
"It was a bit of a misunderstanding,'' he said.
Mr Drury said all clubs have indicated they'll field women's league tag teams this year.
Last season only five teams were represented, with Old Bar, Macleay Valley and Wauchope not involved. Wauchope won the premiership the previous year. Port City dominated the 2023 league tag, completing the season undefeated and beating Taree City in the grand final at Port Macquarie.
"That's what the clubs tell me, they'll have enough players for league tag'' Mr Drury said.
"Macleay hasn't had a league tag for a couple of years, but they say they'll be right.''
The group's season launch is planned for Saturday, April 6 at Club Old Bar, the group's new major sponsor.
The April start this year is earlier than in 2021, 22 and 23. However, the competition-proper will still run for 14 rounds, with the grand final scheduled for September.
