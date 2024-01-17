Harrington to celebratate Australia Day with Citizen of the Year Awards

The Harrington and Surrounds Business and Community Association, in partnership with the Lions Club of Harrington, is holding its annual Citizen of the Year Awards Ceremony on January 26 at the Harrington Function Centre as part of Australia Day celebrations.
The guest speaker is Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams MP.
From 7.45am the Lions Club is providing a barbeque breakfast, billy tea and damper free of charge.
The presentation of the Citizen of the Year Awards commences at 9am.
The Awards recognise local citizens and community organisations who have made outstanding contributions to our community.
Award recipients inspire us to get involved and make a difference in our communities.
