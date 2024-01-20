Mitch Collins to coach Group 3 in representative clash against Group 2

WINGHAM'S Mitch Collins has been named coach of the North Coast rugby league team to play Group Two in the representative match at Port Macquarie on Saturday, February 17.
This will be a prelude to the selection of the North Coast squad to play in the Country Regional Championship. Adam McMurray from Kempsey will coach the North Coast side. McMurray, a former North Coast representative prop, coached Macleay Valley in last season's Group Three competition.
Last year's Group Three/Group Two game was canned when Group Two couldn't field a side. However, Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said he has been assured by Group Two officials that they will have a squad this time around.
North Coast's Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s) and Andrew Johns Cup (under 16s) will also play at Port on February 17.
North Coast women and under 17 women's teams will play trials against Northern Rivers at Coffs Harbour this weekend.
Meanwhile, the annual Indigenous All Stars/Group Three All Stars games will be at Wauchope on either Saturday, April 13 or Sunday, April 14. This will be for first grade men and women's first grade and under 18 sides. (See more information on page 21.)
Last season's matches were at Wingham.
Tim Donovan has been confirmed as coach of the Port City Breakers this season.
Donovan previously had an assistant coach's role with the club. Last season's captain-coach, Richie Roberts, is staying with the Breakers.
