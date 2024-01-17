Manning River Times
Maitlan Brown in NSW Breakers side for two games in Western Australia

By Mick McDonald
Updated January 17 2024 - 3:44pm, first published 3:34pm
WINGHAM'S Maitlan Brown has been named in the 14 strong NSW women's cricket squad to take on Western Australia in a pair of Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) fixtures to be played at the WACA Ground in Perth.

