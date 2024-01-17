Maitlan Brown in NSW Breakers side for two games in Western Australia

WINGHAM'S Maitlan Brown has been named in the 14 strong NSW women's cricket squad to take on Western Australia in a pair of Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) fixtures to be played at the WACA Ground in Perth.
The matches, on Friday and Sunday, both start at 5pm (Sydney time) and will be live on Kayo and cricket.com.au.
English veteran Georgia Adams will captain the group, becoming the 32nd woman to lead the NSW women's team.
Australian representatives Alyssa Healy, Ash Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield were unavailable for selection as they manage workload between international commitments.
Brown, a bowling all-rounder, has been a WNCL regular since leaving her home town, first with the ACT Meteors when she was attending university in Canberra before signing with the Breakers.
The 26-year-old plays with Sydney Sixers in the WBBL.
She started playing cricket in the Manning junior competition and won an A-grade premiership here before moving to further her career.
